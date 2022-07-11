The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, "Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome." It will appear on Bleed Out, due out August 19th via Merge Records. John Darnielle had this to say about the record:



When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what's going on. There's always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime. Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I'm aleady in knee-deep.

You can find the track on a number of services here or just click below to check out the song.

The band announced a bunch of tour dates as well. Those can also be found below.