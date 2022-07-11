by Aubin Paul Merge Music
The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, "Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome." It will appear on Bleed Out, due out August 19th via Merge Records. John Darnielle had this to say about the record:
When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what's going on. There's always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime.
Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I'm aleady in knee-deep.
You can find the track on a number of services here or just click below to check out the song.
The band announced a bunch of tour dates as well. Those can also be found below.
Dates
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 11
|St Petersburg, FL
|Palladium Theater
|July 12
|Tallahassee, FL
|The Moon
|July 14
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall
|July 15
|St Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|July 16
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly’s
|July 17
|Wichita, KS
|Wave
|August 28
|Richmond, VA
|The Broadberry
|August 29
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Anchor Rock Club
|August 30
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|August 31
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|September 2
|Boston, MA
|Wilbur Theatre
|September 3
|Pawtucket, RI
|The Met
|September 4
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|September 7
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell’s Beer Garden
|September 8
|McKees Rocks, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|September 9
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogart’s
|September 10
|Bloomington, IN
|Bluebird Nightclub
|September 11
|Little Rock, AR
|Little Rock Hall
|September 13
|Fayetteville, AR
|JJ’s Live
|September 15
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|September 16
|Austin, TX
|Paramount Theatre
|September 17
|Fort Worth, TX
|Tulips
|September 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Tipitina’s
|September 20
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|September 21
|Knoxville, TN
|Bijou Theatre
|September 22
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|September 23
|Wilmington, NC
|Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
|November 10
|Vienna, Austria
|WUK Foyer
|November 11
|Berlin, Germany
|Columbia Theater
|November 12
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Paradiso
|November 14
|Antwerp, Belgium
|De Roma
|November 16
|London, UK
|Roundhouse
|November 17
|Manchester, UK
|Albert Hall
|November 18
|Dublin, Ireland
|Vicar Street