The Mountain Goats: “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome”

by Merge Music

The Mountain Goats have shared a new single, "Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome." It will appear on Bleed Out, due out August 19th via Merge Records. John Darnielle had this to say about the record:

When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what's going on. There's always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime.

Once I had the chorus of this one I started asking myself the kinds of questions that usually end up shaping the album: What if I just wrote all the songs on guitar? What if I leaned into the uptempo ones? In recent years I shy away from the fist-punch no-brakes anthemic style but here I figured, you know, no point just wading around in blood if I'm aleady in knee-deep.

You can find the track on a number of services here or just click below to check out the song.

The band announced a bunch of tour dates as well. Those can also be found below.

Dates

DateCityVenue
July 11St Petersburg, FLPalladium Theater
July 12Tallahassee, FLThe Moon
July 14Memphis, TNMinglewood Hall
July 15St Louis, MOOff Broadway
July 16Des Moines, IAWooly’s
July 17Wichita, KSWave
August 28Richmond, VAThe Broadberry
August 29Atlantic City, NJAnchor Rock Club
August 30New York, NYWebster Hall
August 31New York, NYWebster Hall
September 2Boston, MAWilbur Theatre
September 3Pawtucket, RIThe Met
September 4Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
September 7Kalamazoo, MIBell’s Beer Garden
September 8McKees Rocks, PARoxian Theatre
September 9Cincinnati, OHBogart’s
September 10Bloomington, INBluebird Nightclub
September 11Little Rock, ARLittle Rock Hall
September 13Fayetteville, ARJJ’s Live
September 15San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
September 16Austin, TXParamount Theatre
September 17Fort Worth, TXTulips
September 18New Orleans, LATipitina’s
September 20Birmingham, ALSaturn
September 21Knoxville, TNBijou Theatre
September 22Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
September 23Wilmington, NCGreenfield Lake Amphitheater
November 10Vienna, AustriaWUK Foyer
November 11Berlin, GermanyColumbia Theater
November 12Amsterdam, NetherlandsParadiso
November 14Antwerp, BelgiumDe Roma
November 16London, UKRoundhouse
November 17Manchester, UKAlbert Hall
November 18Dublin, IrelandVicar Street