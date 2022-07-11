Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Muddy Roots Music Festival has announced their lineup for this year. Fear (playing The Record in full), Doyle, Zero Boys, The Casualties, Monolord, Stoner, Atagonizers ATL, HR of Bad Brains, The Queers, and Doom Scroll are among the bands announced. Muddy Roots Music Festival will take place September 1-4 at Junebug Ranch in Cookeville, Tennessee. See the full lineup below.
Muddy Roots Music Festival 2022 Lineup
- Fear
- Doyle
- Kool Keith
- The Casualties
- Zero Boys
- The Queers
- Mike Valley and The Complete Disaster
- James Hunnicutt
- Austin Stirling
- El Escapado
- Waxed
- 4orty
- Torsion
- Moru
- Hans Condor
- Viva Le Vox
- Black Tarpoon
- Local 58
- Seize and Desist
- Jake Kroll
- Desert Honey
- Monolord
- Goddamn Gallows
- Whores
- Hookers
- Black Cobra
- Matt Horan
- Antagonizers ATL
- Holy Locust
- Cancer Slug
- Dylan Walshe
- Freight Train Rabbit Killer
- Kody Oh
- Tank Rats
- The Howlin Roosters
- Strike First
- IV and The Strange Band
- Night Talkers
- Danny Attack
- Brook Blanche
- Second Self
- American Dream Survivors
- Oitakus
- Stoner
- HR of Bad Brains
- Slim Cessna's Auto Club
- Hooten Hallers
- Harley Poe
- Munily and The Lupercalians
- Possessed by Paul James
- Trevor Keith
- Pinata Protest
- Rubber Snake Charmers
- Somthingski
- Doom Scroll
- Tennessee Troubador Rabblers
- Wonky Tonk
- Black Venus
- Spinning Lodge
- Wrekt
- Black Market Kidney Surgeon
- Spike Pit
- Joey Henry
- Joseph Huber
- RL Boyce
- Lightnin Malcom
- Gunsafe