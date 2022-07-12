Architects announce new album, release “tear gas” video

Architects have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called the classic symptoms of a broken spirit and will be out October 21 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "tear gas". Architects will be touring the US this fall and released For Those That Wish To Exist in 2021.
They are also headed out on a headlining tour as well as supporting Biffy Clyro in the UK.
the classic symptoms of a broken spirit
- Deep Fake
- Tear Gas
- Spit the Bone
- Burn Down My House
- Living Is Killing Us
- When We Were Young
- Doomscrolling
- Born Againt Pessimist
- A New Moral Low Ground
- All the Love in the World
- Be Very Afraid
Tour Dates
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 6
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|Sep 8
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave Hall
|Sep 9
|Chicago, IL
|Riviera Theater
|Sep 10
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|Sep 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Deluxe Old National Centre
|Sep 13
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|Sep 15
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theater
|Sep 16
|Toronto, ON
|Canada Rebel
|Sep 17
|Montreal, QC
|Canada Mtelus
|Sep 20
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues Boston
|Sep 21
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5
|Sep 22
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Sep 23
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Sep 25
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life Festival
|Sep 26
|Norfolk, VA
|The Norva Theater
|Sep 27
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz Raleigh
|Sep 29
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Sep 30
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|Oct 1
|St Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|Oct 3
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater Dallas
|Oct 4
|San Antonio, TX
|The Aztec Theater
|Oct 6
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|Oct 7
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo by Microsoft
|Oct 9
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock Festival
|Nov 5
|Leeds, UK
|First Direct Arena*
|Nov 6
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro*
|Nov 8
|Dublin, IE
|3Arena*
|Nov 9
|Belfast, IE
|SSE Arena*
|Nov 11
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena*
|Nov 12
|London, UK
|02 Arena*
|Nov 14
|Cardiff, UK
|Motorpoint Arena*
|Nov 15
|Bournemouth, UK
|International Centre*
* with Biffy Clyro