Architects announce new album, release "tear gas" video
by Epitaph

Architects have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called the classic symptoms of a broken spirit and will be out October 21 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "tear gas". Architects will be touring the US this fall and released For Those That Wish To Exist in 2021.

They are also headed out on a headlining tour as well as supporting Biffy Clyro in the UK.

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit

  1. Deep Fake
  2. Tear Gas
  3. Spit the Bone
  4. Burn Down My House
  5. Living Is Killing Us
  6. When We Were Young
  7. Doomscrolling
  8. Born Againt Pessimist
  9. A New Moral Low Ground
  10. All the Love in the World
  11. Be Very Afraid

Tour Dates

DateCityVenue
Sep 6Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue
Sep 8Milwaukee, WIThe Rave Hall
Sep 9Chicago, ILRiviera Theater
Sep 10Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
Sep 12Indianapolis, INDeluxe Old National Centre
Sep 13Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre
Sep 15Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Theater
Sep 16Toronto, ONCanada Rebel
Sep 17Montreal, QCCanada Mtelus
Sep 20Boston, MAHouse of Blues Boston
Sep 21New York, NYTerminal 5
Sep 22Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphia
Sep 23Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep 25Louisville, KYLouder Than Life Festival
Sep 26Norfolk, VAThe Norva Theater
Sep 27Raleigh, NCThe Ritz Raleigh
Sep 29Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Sep 30Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
Oct 1St Petersburg, FLJannus Live
Oct 3Dallas, TXGranada Theater Dallas
Oct 4San Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theater
Oct 6Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
Oct 7Los Angeles, CAThe Novo by Microsoft
Oct 9Sacramento, CAAftershock Festival
Nov 5Leeds, UKFirst Direct Arena*
Nov 6Glasgow, UKOVO Hydro*
Nov 8Dublin, IE3Arena*
Nov 9Belfast, IESSE Arena*
Nov 11Birmingham, UKUtilita Arena*
Nov 12London, UK02 Arena*
Nov 14Cardiff, UKMotorpoint Arena*
Nov 15Bournemouth, UKInternational Centre*

* with Biffy Clyro