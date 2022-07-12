Architects announce new album, release “tear gas” video

Architects have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called the classic symptoms of a broken spirit and will be out October 21 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "tear gas". Architects will be touring the US this fall and released For Those That Wish To Exist in 2021.

They are also headed out on a headlining tour as well as supporting Biffy Clyro in the UK.