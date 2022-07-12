At the Gates have announced a headlining tour for August in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Slaughter of the Soul . They will be supported by Municipal Waste, Thrown into Exile, and Enforced.
Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Support
|August 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Henry Fonda Theatre
|Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
|August 18
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
|August 19
|Berkeley, CA
|UC Theatre
|Municipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile
|August 20
|Las Vegas, NV
|Psycho Las Vegas Festival
|Festival
|August 22
|Denver, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 23
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 24
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 25
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 26
|Montréal, QC
|Corona Theatre
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 27
|Worcester, MA
|Tattoo The Earth Festival
|Festival
|August 28
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 29
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|Municipal Waste and Enforced
|August 30
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Municipal Waste and Enforced