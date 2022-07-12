At the Gates / Municipal Waste / Thrown into Exile

by Century Media Tours

At the Gates have announced a headlining tour for August in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Slaughter of the Soul . They will be supported by Municipal Waste, Thrown into Exile, and Enforced.

Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueSupport
August 17Los Angeles, CAHenry Fonda TheatreMunicipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile  
August 18Pomona, CAThe Glass HouseMunicipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile  
August 19Berkeley, CAUC TheatreMunicipal Waste and Thrown Into Exile  
August 20Las Vegas, NVPsycho Las Vegas FestivalFestival  
August 22Denver, COGothic TheatreMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 23Lawrence, KSThe GranadaMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 24Chicago, ILConcord Music HallMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 25Toronto, ONDanforth Music HallMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 26Montréal, QCCorona TheatreMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 27Worcester, MATattoo The Earth FestivalFestival  
August 28Philadelphia, PAUnion TransferMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 29Silver Spring, MDThe FillmoreMunicipal Waste and Enforced  
August 30New York, NYIrving PlazaMunicipal Waste and Enforced 