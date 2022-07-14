Montreal punks Conditions Apply have released a video for their new song "Bulletproof Boots". The video was created by Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval and Max Kalinowicz. The song is off their upcoming full-length album Rage & Ignorance that will be out later this year. Conditions Apply will be touring Quebec later this month with Hard Charger and released their 2019/2020 Demo in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 21
|La Source de la Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC
|Jul 22
|The Traxside
|Montreal, QC
|Jul 23
|Bar le Magog
|Sherbrooke, QC