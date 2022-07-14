Montreal punks Conditions Apply have released a video for their new song "Bulletproof Boots". The video was created by Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval and Max Kalinowicz. The song is off their upcoming full-length album Rage & Ignorance that will be out later this year. Conditions Apply will be touring Quebec later this month with Hard Charger and released their 2019/2020 Demo in 2019. Check out the video and dates below.