Punk in Drublic Festival announces two Western Canada dates

Punk in Drublic Festival announces two Western Canada dates
by Fat Wreck Chords Festivals & Events

The Punk in Drublic music and beer festival has announced two new Western Canada dates for this fall. The festival will be playing September 3 in Edmonton, Alberta and September 4 in Abbotsford, British Columbia. NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Real Sickies, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy are the bands playing. Tickets go on sale July 15. Check out the dates and lineups below.

DateVenueCityBands
Sep 03Expo CentreEdmonton, ABw/NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Real Sickies
Sep 04TradexAbbotsford, BCw/NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, Rest Easy