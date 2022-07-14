Sheer Mag have announced fall tour dates for the US West Coast. Twompsax will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 15. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 04
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|(w/Twompsax)
|Oct 05
|Supply and Demand
|Long Beach, CA
|(w/Twompsax)
|Oct 06
|The Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|(w/The Spits, Twompsax)
|Oct 07
|Pappy and Harriet's
|Poineertown, CA
|(w/Ingrates, Twompsax)
|Oct 08
|The Cellar Door
|Visalia, CA
|(w/Twompsax)
|Oct 09
|Mosswood Meltdown
|Oakland, CA
|Oct 11
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|(w/Twompsax)
|Oct 12
|Clock-Out Lounge
|Seattle, WA
|(w/Twompsax)