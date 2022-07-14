Sheer Mag (US)

Sheer Mag (US)
by Tours

Sheer Mag have announced fall tour dates for the US West Coast. Twompsax will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 15. Sheer Mag released A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 04Soda BarSan Diego, CA(w/Twompsax)
Oct 05Supply and DemandLong Beach, CA(w/Twompsax)
Oct 06The Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA(w/The Spits, Twompsax)
Oct 07Pappy and Harriet'sPoineertown, CA(w/Ingrates, Twompsax)
Oct 08The Cellar DoorVisalia, CA(w/Twompsax)
Oct 09Mosswood MeltdownOakland, CA
Oct 11Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR(w/Twompsax)
Oct 12Clock-Out LoungeSeattle, WA(w/Twompsax)