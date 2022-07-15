Pianos Become The Teeth have announced US tour dates for this summer and fall. Tickets go on sale July 15. The band will be releasing their new album Drift on August 26 via Epitaph Records and released Wait For Love in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 26
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Aug 27
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 02
|Sonia Live Music Venue
|Cambridge, MA
|Sep 03
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 04
|The Meadow
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 08
|Purgatory at The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 09
|Exit Inn
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 10
|Irvington Halloween Festival
|Indianpolis, IN
|Sep 11
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 02
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 03
|Nile Half House
|Mesa, AZ
|Nov 04
|Rockstar Bar and Grill
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 05
|Voodoo Room
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 06
|Bottom Of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 11
|Preserving Underground
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 12
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 13
|Cabooze
|Minneapolis, MN
|Nov 14
|El Club
|Detroit, MI