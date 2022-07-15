Pianos Become The Teeth (US)

Pianos Become The Teeth have announced US tour dates for this summer and fall. Tickets go on sale July 15. The band will be releasing their new album Drift on August 26 via Epitaph Records and released Wait For Love in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 26Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Aug 27OttobarBaltimore, MD
Sep 02Sonia Live Music VenueCambridge, MA
Sep 03The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Sep 04The MeadowBrooklyn, NY
Sep 08Purgatory at The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 09Exit InnNashville, TN
Sep 10Irvington Halloween FestivalIndianpolis, IN
Sep 11Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Nov 021720Los Angeles, CA
Nov 03Nile Half HouseMesa, AZ
Nov 04Rockstar Bar and GrillLas Vegas, NV
Nov 05Voodoo RoomSan Diego, CA
Nov 06Bottom Of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Nov 11Preserving UndergroundPittsburgh, PA
Nov 12SubterraneanChicago, IL
Nov 13CaboozeMinneapolis, MN
Nov 14El ClubDetroit, MI