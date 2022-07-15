The Flatliners delay start of European tour

The band will touring Western Canada in the fall , the Northeast in November and Ontario and Quebec in December including two Holiday Melee shows in Toronto. The Flatliners will be releasing their album New Ruin on August 5 and released Inviting Light in 2017. Check out the statement in full below.

We want it to be clear that this is in no way the fault of the promoters, the booking agency, the clubs or the other bands. Everyone has been so helpful with putting this tour together. The sad truth is the cost of travel is the highest it's ever been, and is simply just far too high for us to make the whole tour work as it should."

"Just when we thought we'd all be getting back to doing what we love, uninterrupted and reunited with you all, the world doesn't seem to want to fully cooperate. We've made the difficult decision to bow out of the first week of our upcoming European tour due to the overwhelming rise of travel costs that every band on the planet, big or small, is facing right now. […]

The Flatliners have announced that they are delaying the start of their European tour due to the increase in travel costs. Their shows in Madrid, Gijon, Barcelona, Le Garric, and Fribourg will be rescheduled for next year. The tour will now begin on August 2 in Paris. The band announced this in an Instagram post that reads in part,

The Flatliners' Tour Delay Statement

Just when we thought we'd all be getting back to doing what we love, uninterrupted and reunited with you all, the world doesn't seem to want to fully cooperate. We've made the difficult decision to bow out of the first week of our upcoming European tour due to the overwhelming rise of travel costs that every band on the planet, big or small, is facing right now.

We will now begin our tour on August 2 in Paris, and all shows after that are still a go for us. We're very sorry to our beloved friends in Spain, Catalonia, and Switzerland, and we're currently working on getting back to you for new shows as soon as we can next year.

We appreciate the understanding and support from HFMN crew, Barna N Roll, Xtreme Fest, Tsunami Fest, Sing Along CH, and of course from you.

We want it to be clear that this is in no way the fault of the promoters, the booking agency, the clubs or the other bands. Everyone has been so helpful with putting this tour together. The sad truth is the cost of travel is the highest it's ever been, and is simply just far too high for us to make the whole tour work as it should.

We urge you to keep your tickets for the shows we're no longer able to play. There are amazing bands on each bill who are grinding it out just to get back to doing what they love.

Refunds for our show in Fribourg are available at your original point of purchase.

If you're going to see a band anywhere in the world tonight, tomorrow, or in the near future, thank you for buying a ticket, for buying a shirt, for buying a record. It all helps so much more than it ever has.