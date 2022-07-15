Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Paramore have announced North American tour dates for this fall. This is the band's first tour since 2018. Paramore released After Laughter in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 02
|Bakersfield, CA
|Mechanics Bank Theater
|Oct 04
|Magna, UT
|The Great SaltAir
|Oct 06
|Omaha, NE
|Orpheum Theater Omaha
|Oct 08
|Oklahoma City, OK
|The Criterion
|Oct 09
|Austin, TX
|Austin City Limits
|Oct 11
|Chesterfield, MO
|The Factory
|Oct 14
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Azura Amphitheater
|Oct 16
|Austin, TX
|Austin City Limits
|Oct 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|Oct 23
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|Oct 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|Nov 07
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|Nov 09
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Nov 11
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|Nov 15
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|Nov 16
|St. Augustine, FL
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|Nov 19
|Mexico City, MX
|Corona Capital Festival