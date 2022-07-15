Paramore announce North American tour

Paramore announce North American tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Paramore have announced North American tour dates for this fall. This is the band's first tour since 2018. Paramore released After Laughter in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 02Bakersfield, CAMechanics Bank Theater
Oct 04Magna, UTThe Great SaltAir
Oct 06Omaha, NEOrpheum Theater Omaha
Oct 08Oklahoma City, OKThe Criterion
Oct 09Austin, TXAustin City Limits
Oct 11Chesterfield, MOThe Factory
Oct 14Bonner Springs, KSAzura Amphitheater
Oct 16Austin, TXAustin City Limits
Oct 22Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
Oct 23Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
Oct 29Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
Nov 07Toronto, ONHISTORY
Nov 09Chicago, ILThe Chicago Theatre
Nov 11Cincinnati, OHThe Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov 15Atlanta, GATabernacle
Nov 16St. Augustine, FLThe St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov 19Mexico City, MXCorona Capital Festival