Episode #599.7 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Julia Kugel of The Coathangers and Julia, Julia stops by to talk about her upcoming solo album Derealization, reality, mental health, being an artist, live shows, the benefits of surfing, and much more. She sticks around to talk about the new Dead Kennedys reissue, the guy wearing a Descendents shirt at the January 6 hearing, the new song from Tegan and Sara, the new video from The Chats, and the new track from Pussy Riot with John, Hallie, and Em. Listen to the episode below!