Camp Punksylvania is September 9-11 at the Circle Drive-In in Scranton, PA. Guttermouth, The Casualties, and Get Dead headline the event. You can get tickets right here!

But, before that, we're working with Camp Punksylvania to throw the Camp Punx Kick Off show! PA's killer band Froggy headlines the event on August 27 at Philamoca in Philly! Plus, Fat Chance, Working Class stiffs, and Brandon Richie play the show! You can check that out right here!. See you there!