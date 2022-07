5 hours ago by John Gentile

Last week, The Spits announced, in a now deleted post, that their drummer is not playing with the band. This week, the band announced that they are reverting back to their original 1995 lineup.

On July 21, thye play Kalamazoo. July 22 is Wicker Park, and July 23 is Milwaukee. The band last released The Spits VI in 2020.