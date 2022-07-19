Fat Wreck Chords to release No Use for a Name career spanning set

Fat Wreck Chords has announced plans to released No Use For A Name's Black Box. The vinyl-only set includes their entire career in one colored vinyl box set. Fourteen records in all, including previously unreleased Hardcore '88 LP and Gangway / What 7". The set will be rounded out with an eight page oral history booklet.

After 25 years, No Use For A Name disbanded in 2012 when frontman Tony unexpectedly passed away.

The whole set costs $275 and is available to order here. You can check out the box contents and a short trailer below.