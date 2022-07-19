Fat Wreck Chords to release No Use for a Name career spanning set

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Fat Wreck Chords

Fat Wreck Chords has announced plans to released No Use For A Name's Black Box. The vinyl-only set includes their entire career in one colored vinyl box set. Fourteen records in all, including previously unreleased Hardcore '88 LP and Gangway / What 7". The set will be rounded out with an eight page oral history booklet.

After 25 years, No Use For A Name disbanded in 2012 when frontman Tony unexpectedly passed away.

The whole set costs $275 and is available to order here. You can check out the box contents and a short trailer below.

  • Incognito
  • Don't Miss The Train
  • Leche Con Carne
  • Making Friends
  • More Betterness
  • Hard Rock Bottom
  • Keep Them Confused
  • The Feel Good Record of the Year
  • Live In A Dive
  • Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers
  • Rarities Vol. 2: The Originals
  • The Daily Grind
  • Hardcore 88
  • Gangway / What 7"