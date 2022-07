Dead Cross, which features guitarist Michael Crain (Retox), bassist Justin Pearson (The Locust, Head Wound City and Retox), drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Mr. Bungle and Fantômas) and vocalist Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr Bungle and Fantômas) have announced a new album, their second, titled II. It's out October 28th, 2022.

The first single, "Reign of Error," is on all major streaming services (Bandcamp, Apple Music, Spotify). You can also check out the video below.