Knocked Loose have announced all their upcoming dates which will keep them on the road until December. They plan to share the stage with a bunch of different bands including $uicide Boy$, Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta, Bring Me the Horizon, and Stick To Your Guns. They put out the (excellent) A Tear in the Fabric of Life earlier this year.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Support
|Aug 8
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Lincoln, NE
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 10
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Alburquerque, NM
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 12
|North Island Credit Union Ampitheater
|Chula Vista, CA
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 13
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco, CA
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 14
|Toyota Amphitheater
|Wheatland, CA
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 15
|Reno Events Center
|Reno, NV
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 17
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Seattle, WA
|$uicide Boy$
|Aug 19
|Edmonton, Canada
|Union Hall
|Aug 20
|Wild Rose Hardcore Festival
|Calgary, AB
|Sep 6
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|Camden, NJ
|$uicide Boy$
|Sep 7
|L’Olympia
|Montreal, QC
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 8
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 10
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|$uicide Boy$
|Sep 11
|Blue Ridge Rock
|Danville, VA
|Sep 13
|HMAC
|Harrisburg, PA
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 14
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, MD
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 16
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville, IN
|$uicide Boy$
|Sep 17
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
|Maryland Heights, MO
|$uicide Boy$
|Sep 18
|PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
|Newport, KY
|$uicide Boy$
|Sep 20
|The Concourse
|Knoxville, TN
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 21
|The Loud
|Huntington, WV
|Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta
|Sep 24
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Sep 25
|The Big E Arena
|West Springfield, MA
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Sep 27
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Atlanta, GA
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Sep 28
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|Nashville, TN
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Sep 30
|Addition Financial Arena
|Orlando, FL
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 1
|Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation
|New Orleans, LA
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 3
|713 Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 6
|The Kia Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 7
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 12
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 14
|Wintrust Arena
|Chicago, IL
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 15
|Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, IL
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 16
|UMPC Events Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 18
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 20
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|Bring Me The Horizon
|Oct 22
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV
|Festival
|Oct 23
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV
|Festival
|Oct 29
|When We Were Young
|Las Vegas, NV
|Festival
|Oct 31
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, CO
|$uicide Boy$
|Nov 1
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, CO
|$uicide Boy$
|Nov 15
|013
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 16
|Garage
|Saarbrücken, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 17
|Löwensaal
|Nürnberg, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 18
|Trix
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 19
|Trabendo
|Paris, France
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 20
|Ninkasi Kao
|Lyon, France
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 22
|Razzmatazz 2
|Barcelona, Spain
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 23
|Mon Live
|Madrid, Spain
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 24
|LAV
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 25
|Stage Live
|Bilbao, Spain
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 26
|Connexion Live
|Toulouse, France
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 27
|Kofmehl
|Solothurn, Switzerland
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 29
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Nov 30
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 1
|Felsenkeller
|Leipzig, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 2
|Huxleys
|Berlin, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 3
|Capitol
|Hanover, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 5
|Magnolia
|Milan, Italy
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 6
|Posthof
|Linz, Austria
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 7
|Simm City
|Wien, Austria
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 8
|Tonhalle
|München, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 9
|Palladium
|Köln, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns
|Dec 10
|Übel & Gefährlich
|Hamburg, Germany
|Stick to Your Guns