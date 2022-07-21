Knocked Loose

Knocked Loose
by Pure Noise Tours

Knocked Loose have announced all their upcoming dates which will keep them on the road until December. They plan to share the stage with a bunch of different bands including $uicide Boy$, Dying Fetus, Terror, Omerta, Bring Me the Horizon, and Stick To Your Guns. They put out the (excellent) A Tear in the Fabric of Life earlier this year.

DateCityVenueSupport
Aug 8Pinnacle Bank ArenaLincoln, NE$uicide Boy$  
Aug 10Isleta AmphitheaterAlburquerque, NM$uicide Boy$  
Aug 12North Island Credit Union AmpitheaterChula Vista, CA$uicide Boy$  
Aug 13Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan Francisco, CA$uicide Boy$  
Aug 14Toyota AmphitheaterWheatland, CA$uicide Boy$  
Aug 15Reno Events CenterReno, NV$uicide Boy$  
Aug 17Climate Pledge ArenaSeattle, WA$uicide Boy$  
Aug 19Edmonton, CanadaUnion Hall 
Aug 20Wild Rose Hardcore FestivalCalgary, AB 
Sep 6Freedom Mortgage PavilionCamden, NJ$uicide Boy$  
Sep 7L’OlympiaMontreal, QCDying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 8Danforth Music HallToronto, ONDying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 10Blossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls, OH$uicide Boy$  
Sep 11Blue Ridge RockDanville, VA 
Sep 13HMACHarrisburg, PADying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 14The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MDDying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 16Ruoff Music CenterNoblesville, IN$uicide Boy$  
Sep 17Hollywood Casino AmphitheaterMaryland Heights, MO$uicide Boy$  
Sep 18PromoWest Pavilion at OvationNewport, KY$uicide Boy$  
Sep 20The ConcourseKnoxville, TNDying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 21The LoudHuntington, WVDying Fetus, Terror, Omerta  
Sep 24Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NYBring Me The Horizon  
Sep 25The Big E ArenaWest Springfield, MABring Me The Horizon  
Sep 27Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAtlanta, GABring Me The Horizon  
Sep 28Nashville Municipal AuditoriumNashville, TNBring Me The Horizon  
Sep 30Addition Financial ArenaOrlando, FLBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 1Emo Nite New Orleans VacationNew Orleans, LABring Me The Horizon  
Oct 3713 Music HallHouston, TXBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 6The Kia ForumLos Angeles, CABring Me The Horizon  
Oct 7Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 12The ArmoryMinneapolis, MNBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 14Wintrust ArenaChicago, ILBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 15Lottery AmphitheatreDetroit, ILBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 16UMPC Events CenterPittsburgh, PABring Me The Horizon  
Oct 18The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryDallas, TXBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 20Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, COBring Me The Horizon  
Oct 22When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NVFestival  
Oct 23When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NVFestival  
Oct 29When We Were YoungLas Vegas, NVFestival  
Oct 31Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, CO$uicide Boy$  
Nov 1Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, CO$uicide Boy$  
Nov 15013Tilburg, NetherlandsStick to Your Guns  
Nov 16GarageSaarbrücken, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Nov 17LöwensaalNürnberg, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Nov 18TrixAntwerp, BelgiumStick to Your Guns  
Nov 19TrabendoParis, FranceStick to Your Guns  
Nov 20Ninkasi KaoLyon, FranceStick to Your Guns  
Nov 22Razzmatazz 2Barcelona, SpainStick to Your Guns  
Nov 23Mon LiveMadrid, SpainStick to Your Guns  
Nov 24LAVLisbon, PortugalStick to Your Guns  
Nov 25Stage LiveBilbao, SpainStick to Your Guns  
Nov 26Connexion LiveToulouse, FranceStick to Your Guns  
Nov 27KofmehlSolothurn, SwitzerlandStick to Your Guns  
Nov 29SchlachthofWiesbaden, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Nov 30Im WizemannStuttgart, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 1FelsenkellerLeipzig, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 2HuxleysBerlin, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 3CapitolHanover, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 5MagnoliaMilan, ItalyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 6PosthofLinz, AustriaStick to Your Guns  
Dec 7Simm CityWien, AustriaStick to Your Guns  
Dec 8TonhalleMünchen, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 9PalladiumKöln, GermanyStick to Your Guns  
Dec 10Übel & GefährlichHamburg, GermanyStick to Your Guns 