Mindforce announce new album, release “Survival is Vengeance”

by Em Moore
Mindforce have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called New Lords and will be out September 16 via Triple B Records. The band have also released their first single "Survival is Vengeance". Mindforce released their EP Swingin’ Swords, Choppin’ Lords in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
New Lords
- New Lords
- Survival is Vengeance
- Words Fail
- All Facts
- Thirteen & Mean
- Outcasts of the Empire
- When Instant Karma Lasts
- Goliath & The Runt
- Street Slayer
- Rotten