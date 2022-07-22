Mindforce announce new album, release “Survival is Vengeance”

Mindforce have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called New Lords and will be out September 16 via Triple B Records. The band have also released their first single "Survival is Vengeance". Mindforce released their EP Swingin’ Swords, Choppin’ Lords in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

New Lords

  1. New Lords
  2. Survival is Vengeance
  3. Words Fail
  4. All Facts
  5. Thirteen & Mean
  6. Outcasts of the Empire
  7. When Instant Karma Lasts
  8. Goliath & The Runt
  9. Street Slayer
  10. Rotten