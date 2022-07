10 hours ago by John Gentile

In a brief update, Harley Flanagan of Cro-Mags stated that the band is about halfway through recording a new album. It's being recorded with Arthur Rizk. Flanagan stated "I have a new album more than half finished I will be tracking vocals and lead guitars etc when I get home from tour with Arthur Rizk Producing once again! We got offered some great shows later this year so I plan on keeping very busy. See you on tour!" Cro-Mags released 2020 [EP] in 2020.