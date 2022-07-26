No Trigger announce new album, release “No Tattoos” video

by Em Moore
No Trigger have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Dr. Album and will be out August 26 via Red Scare Industries. The band have also released a video that was directed by Dan O'Connor for their new song "No Tattoos". No Trigger released their EP Acid Lord earlier this year and will be touring Europe this summer. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dr. Album Tracklist
1. Antifantasy
2. Take Your Time
3. Acid Lord™
4. Coffee From A Microwave
5. Too High To Die
6. No Tattoos
7. Brainwashed
8. Water By The Beer Can
9. Foggy Mountain Bus Stop
10. Northern Corner
11. Euro Coke
12. Best Friend Stuff
13. Totally Digital