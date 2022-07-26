Militarie Gun have released a cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth". The cover will be released as a split 7-inch for the comic book What's The Furthest Place From Here? along with Gulch's cover of Pixies' "Monkey Gone To Heaven" on November 6. Militarie Gun will be touring the US and Canada with Citizen this October, will be touring the UK with Fiddlehead in August, and touring Germany in the summer. The band released their EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II in 2021. Check out the cover below.