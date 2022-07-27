Big Joanie to release new album, share “In My Arms” video

by Em Moore
Big Joanie have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Back Home and will be out November 4 via Kill Rock Stars and Ecstatic Peace Library. A video for their new song "In My Arms" has also been released. The video was directed by Lydia Garnett. Big Joanie released their album Sistahs in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Back Home Tracklist
1. Cactus Tree
2. Taut
3. Confident Man
4. What Are You Waiting For?
5. In My Arms
6. Your Words
7. Count To Ten
8. Happier Still
9. Insecure
10. Today
11. I Will
12. In My Arms (Reprise)
13. Sainted