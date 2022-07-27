Converge have announced fall tour dates for Europe and the UK. Full of Hell and Petbrick will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 29. Converge released Bloodmoon: I with Chelsea Wolfe in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov 05
|Manchester, UK
|Damnation Festival
|Nov 06
|London, UK
|Electric Ballroom (Brixton)
|Nov 07
|Paris, FR
|La Cigale
|Nov 08
|Ghent, BE
|Vooruit
|Nov 09
|Nijmegen, NL
|Doornroosje
|Nov 10
|Berlin, DE
|Columbia Theater
|Nov 11
|Leipzig, DE
|Felsenkeller
|Nov 12
|Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU
|Kulturfabrik
|Nov 13
|Koln, DE
|Essigfabrik