Converge / Full of Hell / Petbrick (EU & UK)

Converge / Full of Hell / Petbrick (EU & UK)
by Epitaph Tours

Converge have announced fall tour dates for Europe and the UK. Full of Hell and Petbrick will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale July 29. Converge released Bloodmoon: I with Chelsea Wolfe in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov 05Manchester, UKDamnation Festival
Nov 06London, UKElectric Ballroom (Brixton)
Nov 07Paris, FRLa Cigale
Nov 08Ghent, BEVooruit
Nov 09Nijmegen, NLDoornroosje
Nov 10Berlin, DEColumbia Theater
Nov 11Leipzig, DEFelsenkeller
Nov 12Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUKulturfabrik
Nov 13Koln, DEEssigfabrik