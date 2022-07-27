Dom Davi of Tsunami Bomb to debut new band, Loud Graves, on August 5

Dom Davi of Tsunami Bomb has formed a new band. (Dom is still in TB and that band is still active). The new band is called Loud Graves and their debut shiow is August 5 at the Ivy Room in Albany, California. they'll be opening for Agent Orange. Decent Criminal also play. Davi stated:



Now that I’m home, my next show is with my new band, Loud Graves! With members of The Hammerbombs, The Applicators, and Sayaka you know it will be a good time! If you’ve liked other bands I’ve been in, I really think you’ll like this. It has its own sound, and I’m really excited about this band. Please come out and spread the word!