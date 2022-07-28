Koyo have released a video for their new song "Call It Off". The song is out now via Pure Noise Records and will be available on a 7-inch along with their two previously released singles, "Ten Digits Away" and "Straight North", in November. Koyo will be touring North America with Stick To Your Guns in September and touring the UK and Europe with Silverstein later in the fall. The band released their EP Drives Out East in 2021. Check out the video below.
