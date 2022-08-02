Me First and The Gimme Gimmes announce Australia and New Zealand tour

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes announce Australia and New Zealand tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The shows will take place in February 2023 and tickets go on sale Tuesday August 9. CJ Ramone, Spike Slawson, Joey Cape, Pinch, and "Swami" John Reis make up the band on this tour. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America in the fall with Surfbort and The Black Tones. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
03 FebUni BarWollongong, AU
04 FebMetro TheatreSydney, AU
05 FebSchooner Or Later (Harbour Cruise)Sydney, AU
07 FebThe BasementCanberra, AU
08 FebMiami MarkettaGold Coast, AU
10 FebPrincess TheatreBrisbane, AU
11 FebNorthcote TheatreMelbourne, AU
12 FebTorquay HotelTorquay, AU
14 FebRosemount HotelPerth, AU
15 FebLion Arts FactoryAdelaide, AU
17 FebSan FranWellington, NZ
18 FebStudioAuckland, NZ