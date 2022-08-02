Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The shows will take place in February 2023 and tickets go on sale Tuesday August 9. CJ Ramone, Spike Slawson, Joey Cape, Pinch, and "Swami" John Reis make up the band on this tour. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America in the fall with Surfbort and The Black Tones. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|03 Feb
|Uni Bar
|Wollongong, AU
|04 Feb
|Metro Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|05 Feb
|Schooner Or Later (Harbour Cruise)
|Sydney, AU
|07 Feb
|The Basement
|Canberra, AU
|08 Feb
|Miami Marketta
|Gold Coast, AU
|10 Feb
|Princess Theatre
|Brisbane, AU
|11 Feb
|Northcote Theatre
|Melbourne, AU
|12 Feb
|Torquay Hotel
|Torquay, AU
|14 Feb
|Rosemount Hotel
|Perth, AU
|15 Feb
|Lion Arts Factory
|Adelaide, AU
|17 Feb
|San Fran
|Wellington, NZ
|18 Feb
|Studio
|Auckland, NZ