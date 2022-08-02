After years of recording a new episode every single week, the Punknews Podcast has reached episode #600!!!

To celebrate this milestone, the one and only JELLO BIAFRA stopped by the podcast! John, Hallie, and Em talked to the punk legend about his current band Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine, the recent Dead Kennedys reissue, the best Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables reissues out there, the current political climate in America, and running Alternative Tentacles in 2022.

Jello also discusses the story behind Jello Biafra & New Orleans Raunch and Soul All-Stars, working on his YouTube series "What Would Jello Do?", punk as a culture, his time working on collaborative albums with D.O.A., NoMeansNo, Mojo Nixon and Melvins, and SO MUCH MORE!

Listen to episode #600 of the Punknews Podcast below right now!!!!