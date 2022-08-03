Atlanta punk rockers Upchuck have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Sense Yourself and will be out September 30 via Famous Class Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Boss Up". Upchuck released their single Upchuck/In Your Mind in 2021 and their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Sense Yourself Tracklist
1. Upchuck
2. Sense Yourself
3. Wage For War
4. Facecard
5. Boss Up
6. Perdido
7. In The Wire
8. In Your Mind
9. Leech
10. Our Skin