Chicago based pop-punkers Action/Adventure have released a video for their cover of "Meet Me At Our Spot" by The Anxiety. The cover features Alex Melton and is available digitally via Pure Noise Records. Action/Adventure will be playing a handful of dates with Fishbone in September and released Pulling Focus in 2021. Check out the video below.
