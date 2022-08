Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Avem have released a video for their new song "Just Like Me". The song is off their upcoming album Three Birds Stoned that will be out August 26 via Mom's Basement Records (pre-orders begin today). Their cassette of demos, Vapid Basement Sessions is also available for pre-order via Memorable But Not Honorable. Avem released their EP Sing Every Day earlier this year. Check out the video below.