Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up!

On episode #601 John, Hallie, and Em are back at the news after recording episode #600 with Jello Biafra (check out episode #600 RIGHT HERE if you haven't yet). The crew catch up and discuss the cancellation of Atlanta festival Music Midtown due to their ban on guns, the new song and video by OFF!, the upcoming Gel and Cold Brats split, the new Joe Strummer box set, L.O.T.I.O.N.'s killer new track, THICK's nostalgic new video, and Surfbort's new digital single. Froggy's new album and upcoming Camp Punksylvania kickoff show, The Damned's Night of a Thousand Vampires live LP, ketchup, weird PSAs from the 80s, maggots, and much more are also talked about.

Bonus episode #601.5 is the July edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to! Em spins new tunes from Single Mothers, Egg Drop Soup, Fucked Up, Thotcrime, The Abruptors, Lande Hekt, M(h)oal, Currls, Conditions Apply, Pinkshift, Gel, G.R.O.S.S., Titus Andronicus, Comeback Clit, Teens in Trouble, END, and many more.

Listen to both episodes below!