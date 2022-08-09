Drug Church have announced a handful of US tour dates between their appearance at Furnace Fest and their upcoming October tour with The Bronx, The Chats, and Scowl. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday. The band released Hygiene earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Furnance Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 24
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 25
|The Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO
|Sep 27
|White Water Tavern
|Little Rock, AR
|Sep 28
|89th Street Collective
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Sep 30
|Lowbrown Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Oct 01
|Toole
|Tuscon, AZ