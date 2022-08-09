Bad Waitress announce fall tour dates

Bad Waitress
Bad Waitress have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be supporting THICK and Skating Polly on their recently announced North American tour on select dates and opening for The Paranoyds on a few dates. Bad Waitress released No Taste in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 07PSpace BallroomHamden, CT(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 08Bug JarRochester, NY(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 09Brighton Music HallBoston, MA(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 10Higher GroundBurlington, VT(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 11The Press RoomPortsmouth, NH(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 13Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 14The Dominion TavernOttawa, ON
Sep 15GarrisonToronto, ON(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Sep 16The SanctuaryDetriot, MI(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
Oct 21Refined Fool BrewingSarnia, ON
Oct 22Palasad SocialBowlLondon, ON
Oct 29Skate ProductsJamestown, NY
Nov 03SchubasChicago, IL(supporting The Paranoyds)
Nov 047th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN(supporting The Paranoyds)