Bad Waitress have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be supporting THICK and Skating Polly on their recently announced North American tour on select dates and opening for The Paranoyds on a few dates. Bad Waitress released No Taste in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 07
|PSpace Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 08
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 09
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 10
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 11
|The Press Room
|Portsmouth, NH
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 13
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 14
|The Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|Sep 15
|Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Sep 16
|The Sanctuary
|Detriot, MI
|(supporting THICK and Skating Polly)
|Oct 21
|Refined Fool Brewing
|Sarnia, ON
|Oct 22
|Palasad SocialBowl
|London, ON
|Oct 29
|Skate Products
|Jamestown, NY
|Nov 03
|Schubas
|Chicago, IL
|(supporting The Paranoyds)
|Nov 04
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|(supporting The Paranoyds)