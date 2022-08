Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Doki Doki have released a video for their new song "Liar Liar". The video was shot on a Google Pixel 3 XL and stars Chris Candy. The song is off the band's upcoming self-titled album that will be out this winter via Asian Man Records. Doki Doki is Lucy Giles, Loggan Hammon, Donnie Walsh, and Randy Moore. They released their debut single "I Was Killing It Man" in June. Check out the video below.