Blondie reschedule New York show and cancel Connecticut show due to positive COVID-19 case

Blondie have announced via Instagram that their show at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York will be rescheduled for August 31 due to a positive COVID-19 test in the band. They will also be adding a second show at the Paramount Theater for Thursday, September 1 and their show scheduled for August 12 at the Premier Theater at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut has been cancelled. The rest of their Against The Odds US tour with The Damned appear to be going ahead as planned. Blondie will be releasing their box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 on August 26 and released their album Pollinator in 2017.