Regulate to release new LP, share “Why Can't We?” video

by Em Moore
New York based hardcore punks Regulate have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out September 30 via Flatspot Records. A video for their new song "Why Can't We?" that was directed by vocalist Sebastian Paba has also been released. Regulate released In the Promise of Another Tomorrow in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Regulate Tracklist
1. In The Moment
2. The Crime
3. Why Can’t We?
4. Hair
5. Ugata
6. You & I
7. In This Life and The Next (H.H.C)
8. Work
9. New York Hates You
10. C.O.P