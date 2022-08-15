Turnstile officially part ways with guitarist and co-founder Brady Ebert

Turnstile have announced that guitarist and co-founder Brady Ebert is no longer a part of the band. The band announced the news in an Instagram story on Friday afternoon that read,



"Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways. We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Love, Turnstile."

Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense has been playing lead guitar on the majority of their 2022 tour dates but as of now, there has been no word on whether he has been made a permanent member of the band. Turnstile will be touring North America this fall and released Glow On in 2021.