The Damned have announced two new New York City shows. The shows will take place August 31 and September 1 at Chelsea Music Hall after their ongoing US tour with Blondie wraps up. The Damned will be touring the UK with their original lineup in October and will be releasing their A Night Of A Thousand Vampires: Live in London LP and film on October 28. They released their EP The Rockfield Files in 2020 and their LP Evil Spirits in 2018.