The Damned
The Damned have announced two new New York City shows. The shows will take place August 31 and September 1 at Chelsea Music Hall after their ongoing US tour with Blondie wraps up. The Damned will be touring the UK with their original lineup in October and will be releasing their A Night Of A Thousand Vampires: Live in London LP and film on October 28. They released their EP The Rockfield Files in 2020 and their LP Evil Spirits in 2018.

DateVenueCity
Aug 31Chelsea Music HallNew York City, NY
Sep 01Chelsea Music HallNew York City, NY