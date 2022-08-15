Avail have announced two October shows for Irving Plaza in New York City. Their show on October 21 will feature support from Paint It Black, Kill Your Idols, and School Drugs. Their October 21 show will feature support from The Suicide Machines, Deadguy, and Fuck It I Quit. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19.
Avail announce two fall NYC shows
