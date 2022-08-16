Martha announce new album, release “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” video

by Em Moore
Martha have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Please Don't Take Me Back and will be out October 28 via Specialist Subject and Dirtnap Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?" that is dedicated to Dave Harper. Martha released Love Keeps Kicking in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Please Don't Take Me Back Tracklist
1. Beat, Perpetual
2 Hope Gets Harder
3. Please Don’t Take Me Back
4. Irreversible Motion
5. Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?
6. FLAG//BURNER
7. Neon Lung
8. Take Me Back To The Old Days (Reprise)
9. Total Cancellation Of The Future
10. I Didn’t Come Here To Surrender
11. You Can’t Have A Good Time All Of The Time