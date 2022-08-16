Witch Fever have released a video for their new song "I Saw You Dancing". The song is off their upcoming debut album Congregation that will be out October 21 via Music For Nations. Witch Fever will be touring the UK with Cancer Bats in September and released their EP Reincarnate in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryMartha announce new album, release "Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?" video
Next StoryThe Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir to release new album
Witch Fever: "I Saw You Dancing"
Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid announce co-headlining tour for Eastern Canada
Anti-Flag announce fall tour dates, ANTIfest shows
Cancer Bats/Witch Fever/XL Life (UK)
Witch Fever announce album, release "Congregation" video
The Anti-Queens announce German shows
The Anti-Queens announce new bassist
Witch Fever release "Blessed Be Thy" video
Cancer Bats: "Pressure Mind"
Cancer Bats release "Lonely Bong" video