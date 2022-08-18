Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Dominican Republic based music festival Destination Chaos has announced their lineup for 2023. Iggy Pop, Descendents, Peter Hook and The Light (performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures), Amyl and The Sniffers, Parquet Courts, Gogol Bordello, Bouncing Souls, Shame, Amigo The Devil, The Bronx, The Chats, Teenage Bottlerocket, Starcrawler, Bridge City Sinners, Moscow Death Brigade, Grade 2, THICK, Crazy and The Brains, and Vicious Dreams will be playing. The festival takes place January 28-February 2, 2023 at Senator Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic.