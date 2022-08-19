Heart Attack Man have released a video for their new song "Loud & Clear". The video was directed by Eric Bishop. The song appears to be a standalone single. Heart Attack Man will be touring the US with Tigers Jaw in November and released their EP Thoughtz & Prayerz in 2021. Check out the video below.
