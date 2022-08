, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Tsunami Bomb have announced two East Coast shows for this fall. Fat Heaven will be joining them on the New Jersey show and Jukebox Romantics will be joining them at the New York show. Tsunami Bomb released their Dead Man’s Party [7-inch] in 2021 and their album The Spine that Binds in 2019. Check out the dates below.