Videos 17 hours ago by Em Moore

The Aquadolls have released a video for their new song "Beachy". The video was directed, shot, and edited by Jenna Houchin. The song is off their upcoming album Charmed due out this fall. The Aquadolls are currently touring with Incubus and Sublime With Rome and released their album The Dream and The Deception in 2018. Check out the video below.