The Dead Milkmen have announced two more shows (their final shows of 2022). On October 22, they will be playing at the Recher in Towson Maryland. On November 12, they will paly the Ardmore music hall in Ardmore, PA. For the past few years, the band has been working on a new album, but few details have been released regarding the new LP. The band released Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] in 2020.