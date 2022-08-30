Nervus postpone UK & EU tour with The Deadnotes

Nervus have announced that they will be postponing their upcoming September UK & EU tour with The Deadnotes. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



"Unfortunately we’ve had to make the decision to postpone these dates with @thedeadnotesofficial for a number of reasons - but we’ll be back next year! see you on the other side. apologies to anyone who was excited, we’re in the middle of rescheduling and will let you know as soon as we have the new dates! lots of love x"

Nervus released their album The Evil One earlier this year.