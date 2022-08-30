Kali Masi have released a video for "Long Term". The video features tour footage from their 2021 fall/winter UK and EU tour and was edited by Chris Bauer. The song is off their album [laughs] that was released in 2021. Kali Masi also announced US tour dates with Sam Russo and Tightwire. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 21
|Gman Tavern
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 22
|Hatfield's
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 23
|American Bar and Grill
|Lancaster, PA
|Oct 24
|TV Eye
|New York City, NY
|Oct 25
|Silk City
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 26
|The Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|Oct 28-10
|FEST
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 01
|The Bark
|Tallahassee, FL
|Nov 02
|TBA
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 03
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Nov 04
|Hangar 9
|Carbondale, IL
|Nov 05
|Brass Rail
|Champaign, IL