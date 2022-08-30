Kali Masi release “Long Term” video, announce US tour

Kali Masi have released a video for "Long Term". The video features tour footage from their 2021 fall/winter UK and EU tour and was edited by Chris Bauer. The song is off their album [laughs] that was released in 2021. Kali Masi also announced US tour dates with Sam Russo and Tightwire. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 21Gman TavernChicago, IL
Oct 22Hatfield'sCleveland, OH
Oct 23American Bar and GrillLancaster, PA
Oct 24TV EyeNew York City, NY
Oct 25Silk CityPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 26The TaphouseNorfolk, VA
Oct 28-10FESTGainesville, FL
Nov 01The BarkTallahassee, FL
Nov 02TBANashville, TN
Nov 03Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Nov 04Hangar 9Carbondale, IL
Nov 05Brass RailChampaign, IL