Abraskadabra announce US tour

Abraskadabra
by Tours

Abraskadabra have announced US tour dates for this fall. They will be playing with Kill Lincoln, Catbite, and Folly on select dates. Abraskadabra released Make Yourself At Home in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 20Trans-PecosNew York, NY
Oct 21Pie ShopWashington, DC (w/Kill Lincoln)
Oct 22Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Kill Lincoln, Catbite, Folly)
Oct 23The SaintAsbury Park, NJ (w/Kill Lincoln)
Oct 24Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA (w/Kill Lincoln)
Oct 26Boggs Social and SupplyAtlanta, GA
Oct 29FESTGainesville, FL
Nov 01The StarlighterSan Antonio, TX
Nov 02Three LinksDallas, TX
Nov 04Time Out LoungeTempe, AZ
Nov 05Programme SkateFullerton, CA
Nov 06924 GilmanBerkeley, CA