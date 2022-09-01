Abraskadabra have announced US tour dates for this fall. They will be playing with Kill Lincoln, Catbite, and Folly on select dates. Abraskadabra released Make Yourself At Home in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 20
|Trans-Pecos
|New York, NY
|Oct 21
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC (w/Kill Lincoln)
|Oct 22
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Kill Lincoln, Catbite, Folly)
|Oct 23
|The Saint
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Kill Lincoln)
|Oct 24
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Kill Lincoln)
|Oct 26
|Boggs Social and Supply
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 29
|FEST
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 01
|The Starlighter
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 02
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 04
|Time Out Lounge
|Tempe, AZ
|Nov 05
|Programme Skate
|Fullerton, CA
|Nov 06
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA