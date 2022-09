9 minutes ago by John Gentile

Subhumans will be re-releasing their early catalog in March 2023. Pirate's Press, who has handled a few different Subhumans releases before, will be pressing new versions of The Day the Country Died, From the Cradle to the Grave, Worlds Apart, 20:20 Split Vision, Rats, and EP-LP. The band did not announce if the reissues featured new masters/mixes or if they would be using the 2008 masters. We'll keep you updated. The band released Crisis Point in 2019.