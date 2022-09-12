Today, Screaming Females posted a somewhat cryptic instagram post. On October 13, they are playing Johnny Brendas as part of Philly Music Fest. Ghosh and the Ire open. Also in the post was singer.guitarist Marissa Paternoster holding what appeared to be a vinyl record and CD titled Clover. It's unclear if the release is anLP, EP, single, or something else, but it will be avaialble at the October 13 show. We will be on the scene to keep you updated. The band released the Singles Too compilation in 2019. You can see the instagrma psot below.